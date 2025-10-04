Kathmandu, October 4: Due to the increasing risk following continuous heavy rainfall in various parts of the country including the Kathmandu Valley, vehicular movement along the roads located on the banks of rivers and streams in the Kathmandu Valley will be restricted from 6 PM today until 6 AM tomorrow.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice today, directing the District Administration Offices of Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur to enforce the restriction.

According to the Authority, heavy to very heavy rainfall is currently occurring across the country, particularly in the Kathmandu Valley, with forecasts of further rain tonight. Consequently, water levels in rivers and streams are expected to rise significantly, increasing the likelihood of flooding in low-lying road areas along the riverbanks.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

