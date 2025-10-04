Phidim, Oct 4: Six people were killed and six others injured in a road accident at Kattike Danda on the border of wards 2 and 3 of Kummayak Rural Municipality in Panchthar.

The accident took place this morning on the Tamor Corridor when a Bolero jeep (Me 1 Ja 3055) heading to Itahari from Taplejung met with the crash.

According to Arun Pokharel, Chief District Officer of Panchthar, three women and three men lost their lives in the incident.

Six others were injured and have been rescued and taken to hospital. The identities of the victims and injured have not yet been confirmed.

Rescue teams from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police have been deployed from the district headquarters, Phidim.

People’s News Monitoring Service