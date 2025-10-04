Kathmandu, Oct 4: Rain is likely in some provinces today, with chances of very heavy rainfall in certain areas.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, rainfall has already started in Kathmandu and nearby locations. The capital has seen rain since early morning.

During the day, the weather will generally remain cloudy across the country. Moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in many places of the hilly and Tarai regions of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces, as well as in some areas of the remaining provinces.

Heavy rain is also likely in a few places of the hilly and Tarai regions of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, and Gandaki, along with isolated areas of the Tarai in Lumbini Province.

The department has further warned of very heavy rainfall in one or two places in the hilly and Tarai regions of Madhes, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces.

At night, skies will remain fully cloudy in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, while other provinces will experience partly cloudy conditions.

Most areas of the hilly and Tarai regions of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, and Gandaki, many parts of the hilly and Tarai regions of Lumbini, and some parts of other provinces are expected to see moderate rain with thunder and lightning.

The department stated that heavy to very heavy rain is possible in some places of the hilly and Tarai regions of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, and Gandaki, and in one or two Tarai areas of Madhes and Lumbini provinces.

It explained that the presence of moisture-laden monsoon winds coming from the Bay of Bengal has increased the likelihood of heavy rainfall across the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service