Kathmandu: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has said that rainfall is expected from this afternoon in Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces, which will cause water levels in rivers to rise.

Flood expert Binod Parajuli stated that until Saturday afternoon, major rivers would remain at normal levels, but after that, water flow in some rivers would begin to increase.

“By Saturday night, there will be risks of sudden floods in small rivers and streams flowing through Nawalparasi West, Nawalparasi East, Tanahun, Lamjung, Gorkha, Dhading, Chitwan, Makwanpur, Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Kavre, Sindhuli, and surrounding districts,” he said. “From Sunday morning to evening, rivers such as Narayani, Kaligandaki, Seti, Madi, Marsyangdi, Daraudi, Trishuli, East Rapti, Bagmati, Kamala, and their tributaries may see significant rise in water levels, reaching close to alert levels.”

Parajuli also informed that from Sunday night, the system will gradually shift eastward, increasing the water levels in river basins such as Koshi and Kankai. Based on this forecast, he stressed the need for high alertness in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas where inundation may occur.

People’s News Monitoring Service