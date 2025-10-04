Kathmandu, Oct 4: The government has declared public holidays for Sunday and Monday.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the decision was made in view of the difficult conditions caused by continuous rainfall across the country.

Government offices were scheduled to reopen from tomorrow, but the holidays were announced considering landslides on highways and alerts issued by the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

The Home Ministry also held discussions with chief district officers across the country regarding security measures. It has decided to mobilize security forces in high-risk settlements and keep Nepal Army helicopters on standby for emergency rescue operations.

People’s News Monitoring Service