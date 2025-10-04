Kathmandu, October 4: Continuous rainfall has caused severe flooding in Gaur, the headquarters of Rautahat District, disrupting normal life since Saturday afternoon. The customs area has been hit the hardest by inundation.

According to data recorded as of 4 PM, Rautahat has received the highest rainfall in the country, with 243.6 millimeters measured in Gaur within 24 hours.

Flooding in Gaur has been a recurring problem due to embankments built by India along the border, which prevent proper drainage of rainwater. Chief District Officer Binod Kumar Khadka said, “Waterlogging in Gaur Bazaar has made movement difficult. The rain hasn’t stopped yet. If this continues, the situation could worsen. We’ve issued a high alert across the district.”

The administration has warned that if the Bagmati and Lalbakaiya rivers overflow, the risk will be particularly high. Locals are concerned that the weak embankments along both rivers could collapse.

Gaur Mayor Shambhu Saha explained that because the water levels in the Bagmati River to the east and the Lalbakaiya River to the west have risen, rainwater trapped in Gaur cannot flow out, resulting in extensive flooding across the area.

