Kathmandu, October 4: Following continuous rainfall since Friday night, roads across the country have been severely affected. Due to the high risk of accidents, the government has temporarily suspended travel on several major routes. The current situation of key roads is as follows:

Bhaktapur (Sanga area): Landslides near the suspension bridge have disrupted transportation.

Narayangadh–Muglin Road (Chitwan): A landslide near the Tuin Khola bridge in Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality–5 has been partially cleared, allowing one-way traffic to operate alternately.

Kanti Lokpath (Lalitpur): Road access is completely blocked at Takuche in Bagmati Rural Municipality–3 due to a landslide.

Pharping–Sasneri Road (Makwanpur): A landslide from above the Mahalaxmi Khola area in Indrasarowar Rural Municipality–4 has halted movement.

BP Highway (Kavrepalanchok): Transportation has been stopped due to landslides at Mamtikhola and Buldhunga in Roshi Rural Municipality–11.

Araniko Highway (Sindhupalchok): The road has sunk at Charkilo in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality–4, preventing large vehicles from passing.

Koshi Highway (Sankhuwasabha): Roads remain closed due to landslides at Ekua in Makalu Rural Municipality–3 and Varun in Bhotkhola Rural Municipality–4.

Pasang Lhamu Highway (Rasuwa): Vehicles cannot operate due to landslides at Ghattkhola, Baluwa Khani, and Tatopani in Gosainkunda Rural Municipality–2.

Rasuwagadhi Border Point (Nepal–China): Traffic remains suspended as the Miteri Bridge, damaged by floods on July 8 (Asar 24), is still under repair.

Siddhicharan Highway (Okhaldhunga): Movement has been halted due to flooding in the Bhandare Khola area at the border of wards 6 and 7 of Manebhanjyang Rural Municipality.

People's News Monitoring Service.