

Kathmandu, Oct 4: Persistent rainfall from early Saturday has forced Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) to stop domestic flights. Airport

General Manager Hansa Raj Pandey said services to Bharatpur, Janakpur, Bhadrapur, Pokhara, Tumlingtar, and Kathmandu-bound flights were all grounded because of poor weather.

He explained that while international flights continue, domestic operations have been put on hold since flying during heavy rain carries high risks. The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology confirmed ongoing rain in Kathmandu and across other regions, warning of heavy to very heavy showers through Saturday and Sunday, with more downpours expected overnight.