Kathmandu, Oct 4: Vehicle movement has been halted from 6 am today on risky roads in Dhading, Chitwan and Tanahun due to continuous rainfall. Authorities have urged travelers to avoid unnecessary trips, and if travel is unavoidable, to coordinate with the concerned security agencies.

In Dhading, a landslide at Jawang Khola in Benighat Rorang-10 has blocked the Nagdhunga-Muglin road. While the Muglin-Narayangadh section is open, vehicles are barred from operating there as well due to potential danger.

Police said a small landslide had occurred at Tuiun Khola along the Muglin-Narayangadh stretch, but both lanes are currently open. Still, with rocks continuing to fall, the District Police Office Chitwan stopped all traffic from 6 am today, citing risk.

A notice issued by the Chitwan District Police stated, “With rocks falling continuously at Tuiun Khola in Muglin and other spots, traffic along the highways in Chitwan has been suspended from 6 am today in view of possible risks.”

Similar restrictions have been enforced on risky roads in Dhading and Tanahun. According to the Dhading District Police Office, a landslide struck Jawang Khola in Benighat Rorang-10 at around 2 am, leading to the closure of the highway. Though locals, police, and travelers managed to clear it, another landslide around 6 am blocked both lanes again.

Since rain has not stopped and rocks and soil continue to fall, clearing efforts have been put on hold. Frequent landslides in this section have been causing repeated travel disruptions and hardship for passengers.

