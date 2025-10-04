Kathmandu, October 4: The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has requested the public to contact 1150 or their local “No Light” number in case of power outages.

Following heavy rainfall in various districts, floods and landslides have caused widespread damage. Considering the potential adverse conditions, the NEA has stated that efforts are being made to prevent damage to electrical infrastructure and to restore power services promptly if disruptions occur.

For this reason, the Authority has made its hotline number available to the public.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

