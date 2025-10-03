By Bhabana Nyoupane

This September holds special significance for Russian literature, as it marks the anniversary of the birth of the illustrious author Leo Tolstoy, who was born on September 9, 1828. Renowned for his profound contributions to the world of fiction, he is a towering figure whose works resonate deeply with literary enthusiasts across the globe.

His early life was marked by profound tragedy, which undoubtedly shaped his worldview and literary voice. He experienced the loss of his mother at a young age, followed by the death of his father, leaving him and his siblings in the care of their aunt. This early exposure to grief and the fragility of life instilled in him a sense of existential inquiry that would later permeate his writing.

As we reflect on Tolstoy's legacy this September, it is essential to recognize how his early experiences of loss and resilience contributed to the depth and complexity that define his literary masterpieces. Through his works, Tolstoy invites readers to grapple with the intricacies of life, love, and the search for meaning, ensuring that his influence endures long after his time.

He has shared his personal life narrative and experiences through his work. While he was serving in the military, he wrote his first novel, Childhood, which vividly reflected his most cherished memories from his early years. Likewise, “Sevastopol Stories” is based on his own memories – as a young man he was a participant in the defense of that city.

He is widely recognized for his extraordinary ability to portray life with both exceptional skill and genuine authenticity, successfully encapsulating the essence of the human experience in his writing. His fiction consistently attempts to convey a realistic picture of the Russian society in which he lived.

Some of his most celebrated contributions to the field of epic literature include:

War and Peace is a historical novel by Leo Tolstoy that weaves together the lives of characters during the Napoleonic Wars. It delves into themes of love, fate, and war's societal effects, focusing on aristocratic families like the Rostovs, Bolkonskys, and Pierre Bezukhov as they face personal challenges amid early 19th-century turmoil. Tolstoy uses deep character development and philosophical insights to explore history's nature and the connections between individual lives.

Anna Karenina is an intricate novel set against the backdrop of 19th-century Russia, which investigates the tragic romantic relationship between the aristocrat Anna Karenina and Count Vronsky. It also reflects on themes of societal expectations, the institution of marriage, and the quest for purpose in life. The story addresses themes of betrayal, faith, family, marriage, the characteristics of Imperial Russian society, desire, and the contrasts between rural and urban experiences.

The Death of Ivan Ilyich tells the story of a superficial government official facing terminal illness. As he confronts death, Ivan Ilyich recognizes the emptiness of his life, shaped by societal pressures and a lack of genuine relationships. Through his suffering, he experiences a spiritual awakening, realizing the need for love and truth to find redemption and peace in his final moments.

Resurrection follows Prince Dmitri Nekhludoff as he seeks to atone for seducing Katerina 'Katusha' Maslova, a peasant girl turned prostitute on trial for murder. As a juror, Nekhludoff confronts the injustices of the legal system, leading him to pursue justice and redemption for both Katusha and himself. The novel explores themes of redemption, social justice, and moral awakening, while critiquing the corrupt institutions of 19th-century Russian society. This literary work explores themes of redemption, transformation, and the profound impact of personal choices on one's life. It delves into the complexities of human relationships and the quest for meaning in the face of adversity.

In his later years, he became a humble spiritual figure resembling a sage. A religious transformation changed his mindset, leading him to renounce his wealth and live simply, advocating for the poor. He wrote extensively on ethics and morality, and his evolving philosophical views boosted his fame. His subsequent spiritual challenges led to profound sadness, as he delved into a wide range of emotions in works such as A Confession, My Religion, Family Happiness, The Devil, Sermon on the Mount, and The Kingdom of God Within You; all of which illuminated these experiences.

Furthermore, was also a poet, having written various soldier songs during his time in the military, along with fairy tales, Aesop's fables, stories for children. His literary contributions also extended to articles and essays that explored deep philosophical, social, moral, and religious themes, showcasing his multifaceted talent as a writer.

All of his creations explore profound themes of morality, society, and the human experience, mirroring his philosophical convictions and personal encounters. Tolstoy's literary style is marked by its intricate detail and deep understanding, establishing him as a crucial figure in global literature. His investigation into the intricacies of life remains impactful for readers, reinforcing his status as one of the most significant literary figures throughout history.

Tolstoy, a renowned novelist and philosopher, is known for his insightful critiques of Russia's socio-political issues. He has famously remarked that, "There is no greatness where there is not simplicity, goodness, and truth."

Tolstoy argues that true greatness is tied to virtues like simplicity, goodness, and truth. To be considered great, one must embody these qualities, as greatness is not about power or wealth but about being genuine and kind. Thus, these virtues are crucial for making a meaningful impact, with greatness defined by the purity of character rather than superficial achievements.

It is enthusiastically recommended that you set aside some time to immerse yourself in his outstanding body of work. Engaging with it will help you achieve a deep and comprehensive understanding of the valuable insights he shares.