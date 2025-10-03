Kathmandu, October 3: Direct air services between India and China are likely to resume by the end of this month.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared this information in a social media post.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, since the beginning of this year, technical-level talks have been taking place between the civil aviation authorities of both countries with the aim of gradually normalizing relations.

The purpose of these talks was to resume direct air services between India and China and to reach a new air services agreement.

Following these discussions, both sides have agreed that direct air services connecting selected cities in India and China could resume by the end of October 2025.

According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, this agreement will further enhance people-to-people connectivity between India and China.

