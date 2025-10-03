

London, Oct 3: The Prince of Wales, William, has said he plans to bring positive changes to the British monarchy when he becomes king. Speaking to actor Eugene Levy for the Apple TV Plus show The Reluctant Traveller, he expressed his views openly.

Palace sources described William’s remarks as the most candid he has made so far. When asked about his future role, he said, “It’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for the better, and I will embrace it. I like change. I’m not afraid. The idea of bringing change excites me.”

He added that the changes would not be “radical” but necessary. While giving a tour of Windsor Castle, he stressed the importance of tradition, but made it clear that he is willing to question the monarchy to keep it relevant. He said, “I enjoy asking whether tradition still works for today.”

Referring to his brother Harry, William expressed hope that he would not have to face the intense scrutiny his parents experienced. He also said he is proud of how his wife and father managed everything last year.

