Kathmandu, Oct 3: Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki said 76 people lost their lives in the Gen Z youth movement because those in the previous government lacked wisdom.

Speaking on Vijaya Dashami while meeting the families of those who died during the protests, she said the government views it as an incident that should never have happened and is now considering how to support the victims’ families.

She said the state cannot bring the dead back, but it can help their families. “It was a tragic event. Those in the government lacked wisdom, and that caused this disaster,” Karki told the families. “We are thinking about how their children will study, how to provide them work. The losses cannot truly be compensated. The state cannot return their loved ones, but it must support them to rise again.”

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagdish Kharel accompanied the Prime Minister. He said he had not received Dashain tika as per the Prime Minister’s wish and had instead spent the day with the martyr families. He also pledged that the blood shed by the martyrs would not go to waste or face injustice.

The Gen Z protests in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9 claimed 76 lives and left hundreds injured.

Stating that the nation is still in grief, Prime Minister Karki said she did not receive tika this year and did not give it to others either. President Ram Chandra Paudel did receive tika, but also refrained from offering it to others.

People’s News Monitoring Service