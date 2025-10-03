Kathmandu, Oct 3: Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has shown initiative to complete her cabinet. After taking charge of the election government on Bhadra 27 following the Gen Z movement, Karki has held discussions with the protesting groups regarding the expansion of the cabinet.

Prime Minister Karki met with Gen Z representatives Miraj Dhungana and Sudan Gurung to discuss including additional ministers in the government. So far, the cabinet under Karki has eight members, appointed in two rounds. The discussions aim to expand the cabinet to at least 11 members and assign one minister two portfolios, in line with the commitment to bring three more people into the government.

Karki’s secretariat also stated that she has held talks with another Gen Z group led by Sudan Gurung.

The interim government under President Ramchandra Paudel, led by Karki, was formed to conduct elections on Falgun 21. Although President Paudel suggested including one representative from each party in the government, Karki had refused, saying she wanted a non-partisan cabinet. Her approach seems focused on involving active individuals from various sectors of society who are not affiliated with political parties.

People's News Monitoring Service