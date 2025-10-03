Kaathmandu, October 3: Since the monsoon is expected to become more active from today until Monday, bringing heavy to torrential rainfall in many areas, preparations for disaster management are underway. Anticipating possible disasters due to the rainfall, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority held a meeting yesterday with chief district officers across the country, including high-level officials, to discuss preparedness.

In the virtual meeting organized by the Authority, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal instructed officials to remain fully prepared for any potential threats. He directed them to stay active in disaster management, relief, and rescue operations, and to take all necessary precautions to prevent human casualties. The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall from today until Monday, particularly in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces, with the possibility of very heavy to torrential downpours.

In the meeting, Home Secretary Rameshwar Dangal instructed the District Disaster Management Committees to suspend nighttime travel on highways if needed, halt trekking activities, and relocate people from high-risk areas to safer places. The Authority has also warned of sudden floods in rivers near Kathmandu Valley, Kavre, Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, Ilam, Jhapa, Morang, Bara, Parsa, Sarlahi, and Rautahat.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Office of Kavre has banned nighttime vehicle movement along the BP Highway until next Tuesday. Similarly, the District Administration Office of Makwanpur has announced the closure of the Kanti Highway (linking Hetauda and Kathmandu) and the Hetauda–Bhaise road during nighttime hours for the next three days starting today.

People’s News Monitoring Service.