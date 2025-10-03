Kathmandu, October 3: Following forecasts of very heavy rainfall for several days, the Lalitpur District Administration has inspected the Chobhar Gorge, the Kathmandu Valley’s main water outlet.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, monsoon winds are expected to bring heavy rain from Ashoj 17 to 20. In response, Lalitpur’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Suman Ghimire, along with security heads from the District Security Committee, carried out the inspection at Chobhar Gorge.

CDO Ghimire said the inspection was conducted to assess possible impacts in surrounding areas as the Nakhu and Bagmati rivers flow out through the gorge, and to ensure the safety of lives and property. He urged residents around Chobhar Gorge to remain alert. He also informed that traffic along Kanti Lokpath will be closed daily from 4 PM to 6 AM for three days.

Since flooding and landslide risks remain high in Bagmati Rural Municipality and other southern parts of the district, the administration has already directed the concerned local governments to arrange temporary relocation of people away from high-risk zones.

CDO Ghimire added that all necessary safety measures have been put in place to minimize the impact of natural disasters.

People's News Monitoring Service.