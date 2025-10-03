Kathmandu, October 3: The Nepal Intellectuals’ Council has urged CPN-UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli to step down from party leadership without waiting for the general convention.

The council made this suggestion through a meeting of its secretariat on Ashoj 1, where it critically reviewed the current political situation and handed over its recommendations to the party leadership.

A three-page, three-point letter addressed to Chairperson Oli, signed by Council Chairperson Gajendra Prasad Thapaliya, was handed over to General Secretary Shankar Pokharel. According to sources close to the council, although the suggestion was originally intended to be delivered directly to Oli, it was instead given to the general secretary due to unfavorable circumstances.

In the very first point, the council suggested that Oli to resign from leadership and that the process of leadership handover should not wait for the party’s general convention. Instead, it proposed that leadership transition should be carried out through the central committee as per the party statute.

The letter states:

“Respected leaders who have already contributed significantly to the nation and movements in various leadership roles should now assume an advisory and guiding position, inspiring and training the new leadership through their experience and learnings. Since it is not technically feasible to hold a general convention immediately to formally transfer leadership, it would be appropriate to make a timely decision through the executive central committee under the existing party statute.”

Despite knowing that Oli and General Secretary Shankar Pokharel were unwilling to even listen to such proposals, the council convened and formally delivered the recommendation. The council, considered the party’s think tank, also admitted in self-review that it had failed to provide timely suggestions to the leadership by analyzing the situation before recent events.

People’s News Monitoring Service.