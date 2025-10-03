Kathmandu, Oct 3. Continuous rainfall, floods, and landslides kept highways blocked in five locations across the country on Friday (Oct 3), Nepal Police said.

As of 7 am today, heavy rain had completely obstructed the Koshi Highway at Barun in Bhotkhola Rural Municipality–4 of Sankhuwasabha. Police added that the road was also blocked at Ekua in Makalu Rural Municipality–3 of the same district, a stretch that has been closed for a long time.

In Rasuwa, the road at Gosaikunda Municipality–2 remained closed due to flooding. With the obstruction, the Nepal–China border point has been out of operation. The Pasang Lhamu highway section and the bridge linking Nepal and China are fully blocked.

In Sindhupalchok, a landslide at Charkilari in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality–4 completely shut down the Araniko Highway.

People's News Monitoring Service