Due to the risk of landslides during the rainy season, the Department of Road has urged people not to travel at night. The Department of Roads has advised against night travel and called on all its subordinate offices and staff to remain prepared for disaster response.

In addition, the Department has requested travelers on the Nagdhunga–Muglin, Muglin–Narayangadh road section, BP Highway, Kanti Lokpath, Tribhuvan Highway, and Daunne road to maintain special caution.

People’s News Monitoring Service.