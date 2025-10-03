Kathmandu, October 3: Considering the possibility of selling tickets at high prices due to excessive demand during festivals, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has published the airfare rates for domestic flights.

The Authority has also warned airlines and concerned parties not to charge passengers more than the government-approved fares, stating that action will be taken if they do so.

According to the fare list published by CAAN, the highest airfare is for the Kathmandu–Dhangadhi route at NPR 17,579, while the lowest is for the Kathmandu–Simara route at NPR 3,978.

Here is the list of airfares:

Kathmandu–Biratnagar: NPR 9,785

Kathmandu–Bharatpur: NPR 4,643

Kathmandu–Bhadrapur: NPR 12,112

Kathmandu–Janakpur: NPR 5,470

Kathmandu–Pokhara: NPR 6,635

Kathmandu–Nepalgunj: NPR 13,103

Kathmandu–Dhangadhi: NPR 17,579

Kathmandu–Simara: NPR 3,978

Kathmandu–Bhairahawa: NPR 8,461

Kathmandu–Rajbiraj: NPR 8,210

Kathmandu–Surkhet: NPR 9,030

Kathmandu–Tumlingtar: NPR 7,630

People's News Monitoring Service.