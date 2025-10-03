Bardibas, Oct 3: Two people have died in a bus accident in Khairmara, Ward-11 of Bardibas Municipality, Mahottari.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Bam of Bardibas Police Station, 80-year-old pedestrian Chulhai Chaudhary from Bardibas-10 died at the scene, while 10-year-old Pravesh Khadka from Ishwarpur-12, Sarlahi, passed away during treatment.

More than 40 passengers were injured in the accident, and all are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Bardibas.

People’s News Monitoring Service