Kathmandu, October 3: The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has urged the public to avoid travel in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces for four days, except in cases of absolute necessity.

According to Authority spokesperson Shanti Mahat, the request applies from Friday, October 3 (Ashoj 17) to Monday, October 6 (Ashoj 20), and is intended to discourage long-distance travel unless extremely urgent. She informed Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) that the Authority made this appeal after the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology issued a forecast of heavy rainfall in various districts of the five provinces over the next four days.

Based on estimates that the water levels of the Bagmati, Kamala, and Koshi rivers could approach danger levels, the Authority has called on everyone to adopt special precautions.

According to a statement issued by the Authority, there is a high risk of sudden floods in small rivers flowing through Kathmandu Valley, Kavrepalanchok, Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa, Makwanpur, and Chitwan in Bagmati Province; Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, Ilam, Jhapa, and Morang in Koshi Province; and Bara, Parsa, Sarlahi, Rautahat, and surrounding districts in Madhesh Province. For this reason, the Authority has requested the public to remain alert.

The Authority has also advised the public to:

Refrain from traveling far from home or at night unless absolutely necessary.

Follow restrictions on vehicle movement that may be imposed by district disaster management committees based on rainfall and road conditions.

Remain highly cautious in landslide-prone areas and settlements near riverbanks.

Residents of flood-prone areas should identify elevated and safe places in advance, share the information with others, and move to safe locations when necessary.

Furthermore, the Authority has called on all three security agencies, local governments, volunteers, and other concerned organizations to remain prepared for response. Heavy equipment such as bulldozers, excavators, and loaders should be kept on standby for immediate deployment on risky highways and roads. The Authority has also urged partner organizations assisting in preparedness, early response, and recovery to stay in close coordination with district and local disaster management committees and remain on alert. (RSS)

