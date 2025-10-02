Kathmandu, October 2: Two young Nepali women lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out on Monday morning at Hotel Dale in Tatarani city, Prahova district, Romania.

The deceased have been identified as 21-year-old Soni Limbu from Mai Municipality-7, Ilam, and 24-year-old Sushmita Tamang from Dakshinkali Municipality-9, Kathmandu.

Both had gone to Romania for employment only a few months ago—Soni about a year ago and Sushmita just five months ago. Another Nepali woman, Sumina Magar from Chulachuli, Ilam, was injured in the fire and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Their room was located on the upper floor of the hotel.

According to Narayan Bik from Beni, Myagdi, who has been working at the same hotel for the past five years, the fire started with a loud explosion around 7 a.m. Although police and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control shortly afterward, the two young women could not be saved.

“Their bodies were found completely charred. Soni’s body could only be identified by the gold locket she was wearing,” Bik said.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. It has also been reported that just a week ago, local authorities had ordered the hotel to be shut down for failing to meet fire safety standards.

According to Sagar Prasad Phuyal, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Nepali Embassy in Berlin, Germany, which also looks after Romania, efforts are underway to repatriate the bodies to Nepal and to coordinate with the Romanian government and the concerned company for compensation.

Currently, about 30,000 Nepali migrant workers are employed in Romania, but Nepal does not have an embassy or permanent diplomatic mission in the country.

