Kathmandu, Oct 2: The Nechung Customs Office at Korala checkpoint on the Nepal–China northern border collected Rs 2.02 billion in revenue within two weeks. The office at Mustang’s Korala, which came into full operation on August 31, reported the collection by Tuesday morning.

This is the first time in its history that the office has collected revenue at such a high scale. On average, more than Rs 136.6 million was collected daily. Previously, the office only received Rs 1–1.5 million annually, mostly from household goods imported by residents of Upper Mustang. This year, due to landslides and floods blocking Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani checkpoints, imports of goods and electric vehicles through Korala have surged.

Earlier limited to border residents, Korala checkpoint was fully opened for customs clearance by the Customs Department, leading to a sharp rise in trade activities. Out of 1,109 electric vehicles imported from China via Korala, customs clearance has already been completed for 965, according to customs chief Ramesh Khadka. Clearance for the remaining 144 vehicles is pending.

Similarly, all 375 cargo containers that entered through the checkpoint have been cleared and dispatched to their destinations, Khadka said. Most customs staff have left for Dashain holidays. With public holidays until October 18 (Full Moon day) and two additional travel days, normal operations are expected to resume from October 21, deputy customs officer Uttam Rai stated.

The full operation of the Nepal–China northern Korala checkpoint has also boosted local business activities in Mustang. Tsering Nurbu Gurung, chairperson of Lomanthang Rural Municipality, said the checkpoint has significantly helped internal trade.

Local residents and youths skilled in driving vehicles have also found good income opportunities. Gurung noted that youths earn money by loading and unloading goods at the border and driving imported electric vehicles out of the Chinese customs area.

People’s News Monitoring Service