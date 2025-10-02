Kathmandu, Oct 2: The Independent Power Producers’ Association of Nepal (IPPAN) has urged the Home Minister and the Energy Minister to address growing security threats to hydropower projects.

In a letter sent to both ministers on Sunday, IPPAN president Ganesh Karki said that demands for 10 percent free shares in violation of government policies and laws, along with disruptions at projects that are completed, under construction, or in the pipeline, have forced the private sector to call for government intervention.

The letter stressed that energy is a key sector for Nepal’s economic growth and called on the government to create a safe environment for investment so that investors can proceed with confidence.

It cited the case of the 45 MW Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project in Sindhupalchok, where operations have been halted for the past 17 days due to demands by a local group called the Bhotekoshi Gen Z for 10 percent free shares. This shutdown has caused losses of over Rs 160 million, with about Rs 9.8 million lost daily. IPPAN noted that even access for regular repair and monitoring has been blocked.

Similarly, in Jugal Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok, letters demanding free shares have been sent in the name of locals to 10 hydropower projects. In other regions as well, projects are facing disruptions due to different demands. IPPAN has asked the government to maintain peace and security at these sites.

The letter warned that such obstructions increase project costs and timelines while discouraging private investment. It also pointed out that in recent years, hydropower projects have faced rising incidents of attacks, vandalism, and arson, making private investment insecure. To address this, IPPAN called for a dedicated energy security policy to guarantee long-term protection of both domestic and foreign investments in the sector.

People’s News Monitoring Service