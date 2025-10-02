Kathmandu, October 2: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has urged the public to mentain special caution from October 4 to 6 (Ashwin 18 to 20).

The department has particularly warned about a high risk of sudden flooding in small rivers flowing through Kathmandu Valley, Kavre, Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa, Makwanpur, and Chitwan of Bagmati Province; Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, Ilam, Jhapa, and Morang of Koshi Province; as well as Bara, Parsa, Sarlahi, Rautahat, and surrounding districts of Madhesh Province. It has therefore requested everyone to remain on special alert during this period.

According to the department, a low-pressure system developed in the Bay of Bengal has entered land through Odisha, India, and is gradually moving towards central India. Due to this system, monsoon winds are expected to become active in Nepal, bringing increased monsoon activity especially in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini Provinces between October 3 and 6 (Ashwin 17–20).

Based on the current analysis, during this period, the flow in the Narayani, Bagmati, Kamala, and Koshi rivers, as well as their tributaries, may significantly rise and approach danger levels. Similarly, there is a possibility of sudden floods in small rivers and streams originating from the Mahabharat and Chure ranges in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Madhesh Provinces.

Since the monsoon has not yet withdrawn from Nepal, the department is continuously monitoring possible adverse weather and flood conditions. The department has requested everyone to remain alert by following regular updates from its official website, social media pages, toll-free service (1155), and other communication channels.

Considering the forecast, the department has also appealed to all agencies related to disaster risk reduction and management, as well as the general public, to prepare and take preventive measures against possible floods, inundation, landslides, soil erosion, and disruptions in road and air transport. The department stressed the importance of timely dissemination of forecasts and early warnings to minimize potential damage.

People’s News Monitoring Service.