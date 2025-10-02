Kathmandu, Sept 2: The Gen Z groups that took part in the protests of September 8-9 have agreed to institutionalize the movement and move forward in an organized way.

Previously scattered under different names, the groups have now decided to unite on three core issues: proper redress for the families of martyrs and the injured, continuation of the anti-corruption campaign, and cooperation with the government to ensure successful upcoming elections.

“We are still holding discussions. For now, we are setting aside group-specific demands and focusing only on these three issues,” a Gen Z leader told Onlinekhabar. “Other demands remain in their own place. But to institutionalize the movement and pressure the government on our fundamental concerns, we are working to unite.”

Groups reaching this agreement include Indigenous Gen Z, Gen Z Movement Alliance, Hami Nepal Gen Z, and other leaders of the movement.

They said the agreement will be finalized right after Dashain, and in the meantime, they will advance with the three key issues at the center.

People’s News Monitoring Service