Kathmandu, Oct 2: The Nepali Congress has cautioned the government against encouraging impunity and taking revenge on constitutional parties.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party warned that any policy of intimidating victims of the Gen Z protests while granting impunity to proven offenders would be unacceptable.

Congress claimed that criminal groups infiltrated the Gen Z movement on the 24th and incited violence.

“The peaceful protest called by the Gen Z generation on August 23 was exploited by various criminal groups with malicious intent. From the morning of the 24th, they created nationwide terror, unleashing violence, vandalism, looting, and arson. Both public and private property across sectors were destroyed,” the statement by Congress chief secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel said.

The party acknowledged that forming an investigation commission was a positive step but accused the government of using it as a cover to introduce impunity.

People’s News Monitoring Service