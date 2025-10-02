Today is the main day of the great festival of Dashain for Nepalis, celebrated by receiving Tika and Jamara from the hands of elders. According to the Nepal Panchang Determination Development Committee, the most auspicious time for receiving Tika is at 11:53 am.The committee has stated that the person receiving Tika should face towards the east direction, while the one offering Tika should face towards west.

On this day, people receive the blessings with Tika, Jamara, and Prasad of Goddess Nava Durga Bhawani from their gurus, priests, grandparents, parents, and respected elders. The blessing is for success, prosperity, increased working ability, and long life.

Those who cannot receive Tika today may receive it until Kojagrat Purnima. From today until the full moon, tika is regarded as the sacred offering of Goddess Durga, and along with flowers, the yellow Jamara planted on Ghatasthapana is worn as a symbol of prosperity.

Auspicious time to conclude Navaratri Pooja at 9:23 AM

According to Dr. Basudev Koirala Shastri, member of the Panchang Committee, the auspicious time for concluding the Navaratri Pooja of the goddess is at 9:23 am, and the head of the state should receive Tika at 11:53 AM.

“Vijayadashami is itself an auspicious day. Tika and Jamara are the offerings of Goddess Bhagwati, the embodiment of power. Therefore, commoners should not need to wait for an auspicious time to receive them,” says Dr. Koirala. “But for the state leadership, it is necessary to follow the prescribed auspicious time, which is why the exact timing is determined.”

Another member of the committee, Devmani Bhattarai, explained that according to tradition, Goddess Durga must be immersed before applying Tika. However, in exceptional cases, such as when someone needs to travel early, the goddess can be immersed at sunrise itself, after which Tika may be received earlier.

On the day of Kojagrat Purnima, the festival concludes. Dashain is celebrated as the greatest festival across Nepal, and Nepalis abroad also gather together to celebrate it.

People’s News Monitoring Service.