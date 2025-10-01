Kathmandu, October 1: The festival of Mahanavami, which is celebrated every year on the day of Shukla Navami, is being celebrated across the country today with special worship of Navdurga Bhagwati. The Ghadas and Jamaras placed at the Pooja Ghar on the day of Ghatasthapana, including the Durga Puja performed on the day of Mahanavami are worshipped, also people visit various Shaktipeeths today. Special worship of Durga Bhawani with sacrifices and recitation of Durga Saptashati (Chandi) Srimaddevi Bhagwat and Devi Stotra are chanted at various Devi temples and Shaktipeeths, including Dashi Ghar and Kot. Vegetarians, on the day of Mahanavami, sacrifice kuvindo, gheraola, radish, crabs and jata coconut.



According to the Markandeya Purana, on the same day as Mahanavami, the festival of Mahanavami is considered to be of special significance as Goddess Chamunda. On the occasion of Mahanavami, Kot Puja and Nishan Puja are performed with gaiety at the Kotas. On this occasion, it is customary to perform Jangi Nisha Puja and Kot Puja with music at the Hanumandhoka Palace as well as at the barracks and shrines of the Nepalese Army.



On the last day of Navratri, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped. Siddhidatri is considered to be the final goddess of Navdurga. On the last day of Navratri, Siddhidatri Devi is worshipped.

After worshipping Goddess Durga for nine days, the Tika Prasad is offered from Vijayadashami to Kojagrat Purnima. Although Tika Prasadam can be received from many people throughout the day on Vijayadashami, the committee has said that the auspicious time to receive Tika is 11: 53 am tomorrow (Thursday, October 2).



