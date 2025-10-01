Kathmandu, October 1: Meteorologists have requested to be alert as there is a possibility of heavy rains in Nepal during the Dasain Tika days from October 2 to October 7 (Kojagrat Purnima). This rains are likely to cause flooding, landslides, drowning, erosion and damage to the harvest.



All three models used in the weather forecast indicate that heavy rains may occur in Nepal and neighboring countries from Friday, October 3.



The European model (ECM WF), the German model (ICON) and the American model (Global Forecast System (GSF)) used for weather forecasting indicate heavy rainfall in Nepal.



According to all three models, its effect starts from eastern Nepal on Friday.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

Rains expected during Dasain Tika days

