Kathmandu, Oct 1: The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) has decided to participate in the House of Representatives elections scheduled for March 5, 2026, and has circulated instructions to its committees accordingly.

The party has placed the agenda of a directly elected executive head at the center of its campaign. A provincial chair confirmed to Ratopati that the circular was based on the decisions of the party’s 7th plenary of the 8th Central Committee held on September 25–26 at Pragya Bhawan, Kamaladi.

Signed by party chair and convention organizing committee coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda,” the circular states: “On electoral system, our party continues to advocate for a directly elected executive head, a fully proportional electoral system, and inclusion of experts recommended by political parties.”

The Maoist Centre has also decided to organize a special general convention by the last week of December 2025. For this, the central committee has been converted into the convention organizing committee, chaired by Prachanda. The circular further mentions the suspension of the politburo, and the formation of a secretariat under Prachanda’s leadership.

The meeting resolved to initiate immediate steps for unification among parties in the Socialist Front. If unification materializes, the special general convention will be turned into a unity convention.

The circular also outlines measures for internal reform, including: formation of a high-level commission to investigate leaders’ and cadres’ property, enforcement of lifestyle and secretariat standards, establishment of technology-friendly offices and committees, and mandatory one-third youth representation in all committees.

People’s News Monitoring Service