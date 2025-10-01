Kathmandu, Oct 1 – The youth wing of CPN-UML has accused the government of acting out of revenge against party chair KP Sharma Oli and organization in-charge Mahesh Basnet.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, youth wing chair Kshitiz Thebe objected to the government’s move to block Oli’s passport and to initiate an investigation against Basnet under the Electronic Transactions Act.

Thebe said the government’s decision to freeze Oli’s passport even before formally starting the investigation into the Gen-Z protests showed clear signs of vengeance. “The probe commission formed on the incidents of September 8 and 9, 2025, without any grounds or evidence, arbitrarily and with prejudice blocked the passport at the very initial stage of inquiry,” the statement said.

The youth wing warned that such treatment of a former prime minister, who dedicated his life to Nepal and Nepalis, will prove counterproductive.

People's News Monitoring Service