Sarlahi, Oct 1:Four people, including two children, died after being buried by a mudslide at the Hardi River in Haripurwa Municipality-1, Sarlahi.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Sayda Khatun, wife of Bedhu Mansur of Magarthana, Sonama Rural Municipality-6 in Mahottari, 6-year-old Sabiba Khatun, 8-year-old Dillu Mansur, son of Allauddin Mansur, and 9-year-old Nargis Khatun, daughter of Nasrul Sheikh.

The mud was being dug to plaster houses for Dashain when the slide occurred. At around 9:20 am today, all four were buried under the collapse. They were rescued and taken to the Provincial Hospital in Malangwa, where doctors pronounced them dead, according to Sarlahi District Police Office.