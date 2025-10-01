Kathmandu, October 1: Durga Prasain, who has launched a campaign "Save Motherland", accused Balendra Shah (Balen), the mayor of Kathmandu Metropolis, of "playing politics from behind the scenes by becoming a bastion of Western interests" in the Gen-G movement.



In a Dasain, Tiar and Chhat greetings, he claimed that although the Gen-Z movement seemed worthwhile at first, it was marred by Western intervention at a later stage.



Stating that it was sad to see the historic heritage like Singha Durbar and Supreme Court being set on fire, Prasai remarked that it was unfortunate that the Kathmandu Mayor and employees remained silent at such a time.



He also accused Balen of distributing scholarships, ambulances and street lighting as private achievements, warning that Western influence had entered Nepal through the Barbara Foundation.



Describing the arson in Singha Durbar as an "incident that will go down in history as a crime," Prasai urged the people to remain alert.

People's News Monitoring Service.







