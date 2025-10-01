By Deepak Joshi Pokhrel

Fed up with elite corruption and growing inequality, a youth-led movement—Gen Z—kicked off on social media a few months ago. The online protest quickly evolved into a movement hitting the streets, demanding accountability for widespread corruption, growing inequality and worsening living conditions that compel thousands of competent youth to migrate abroad in search of opportunities. The protestors expressed anger over the stark contrast between the struggles of ordinary people and the lavish style funded by the corruption of ruling elites, many of whom flaunt their wealth on social media. The Gen Z protest toppled the government in forty-eight hours, laying the foundation for swift political change – something which was welcomed by everyone across the country.

In the aftermath of the Gen-Z uprising, voices are emerging saying that it was not organic and homegrown. Instead, it was politically motivated by the groups having vested interests in Nepal. They argue that the uprising was hijacked by those who want to create controlled chaos in the country and benefit from it. While the pro-monarchy groups are at the forefront of criticising it, the others have also joined the bandwagon.

Nestled between emerging powerhouses of the region – India and China – with disparities in economy, geography and military, Nepal has been acutely safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Nepali take immense pride in their history of never being colonised, making it one of the oldest nations in the world. As a good neighbor, it has always struck a balance between the giants of the region. Nepal's strategic location sometimes presents both advantages and disadvantages at the same time.

In the rapidly changing global order, the emerging powerhouses have their own agenda and vested interest in Nepal. The US, through its strategic approach, like the Millennium Challenge Corporation, wants to foster its relationship with Nepal. On the other hand, China is also leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Nepal remains its close ally. With approaches like the Belt and Road Initiative, it is attempting to bring Nepal into its good graces. Through its carrot-and-stick approach, India is resorting to re-establishing its relationship with Nepal, which soured post-constitution promulgation.

It is for this reason that the uprising – be it Jana Aandolan or the Madhesh Movement – has always come under public scrutiny over the years. The April 2006 uprising that forced the former king to kneel was dragged into controversy. Many say that the uprising was supported by those who were not happy with the king and wanted to oust him. Almost two decades have passed since the ousting of the king through the April uprising, paving the way for the establishment of the democratic republic of Nepal. But the confusion still persists over whether it was organic or politically motivated by some external actors with malicious intentions.

Now, the same question is hovering in the minds of many people across the country on the backdrop of the Gen-Z uprising. They argue about whether the Gen-Z uprising is truly organic and homegrown or if some external forces are involved in it.

The first organisation that comes under public scrutiny is the Barbara Foundation in Nepal. The Foundation was established in 2010 by the late Barbara Adams – a naturalised citizen of Nepal – and her like-minded friends. With the passing of Barbara in 2016, the organisation was restructured by a group of dedicated and noted Nepalis who have made strong marks in their respective fields and possess a strong intent to bring reform in Nepali society. The foundation has been accused of being motivated by the West. The critics argue that it is linked to Sudan Gurung-led Hami Nepal, which had been at the forefront of the Gen-Z uprising.

The other organisation that has been dragged into controversy is an anti-Chinese organisation. This group has its own story to tell and present. According to them, some anti-Chinese organisations were very upset with the growing bonhomie between the immediate past Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Beijing. It is said that the growing relationship between Oli and Beijing was playing spoilsport to the realisation of their agenda.

While these groups were pointing their fingers at the above-outlined organisations, other groups argued that it was supported by our southern neighbour – India. They did not hesitate to say that India is behind the curtain to instigate the Gen-Z movement with an agenda to restore the monarchy and revive Hinduism in Nepal. It is not understandable what led them to think that India is behind the curtain of the Gen-Z movement. As a matter of fact, India will never intend to witness such Gen-Z protests in Nepal. The reason is simple: it is mindful of the fact that such a protest will spill over, triggering unnecessary headaches for Modi, who is already facing some internal problems, including minorities’ disputes in the eastern state of Manipur.

One needs to understand that our Gen-Z protest was against the corruption, lavish lifestyle and luxurious cars of Nepo kids funded by corruption. One also needs to understand that it was against the corrupt political system, which was brewing injustices, inequality, and worsening living conditions. The protest was to highlight the stark differences between the struggles of ordinary people and the lavish lifestyle of ruling elites. The key objective was to uproot the corrupt political system, laying the foundation for lasting transformation in Nepal.

In a nutshell, the majority of independent observers conclude that the recent Gen-Z protest was not politically motivated or funded by external actors. It was completely homegrown and organic. This is a simple truth that everyone needs to understand and adhere to. Nevertheless, one cannot undermine the possibility of abducting the revolution by foreign powers.