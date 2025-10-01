Jakarta, Oct 1: At least 91 students remain trapped under concrete debris nearly two days after an Islamic school building collapsed in Indonesia, according to the Associated Press.

The prayer hall of the century-old Al Khozinie Islamic boarding school in East Java Province collapsed on Monday afternoon while hundreds were inside for prayers. By Wednesday morning, more than 300 rescuers were still working to save survivors.

Rescuers have confirmed that at least six children are alive under the rubble. Search efforts have been hampered by heavy slabs of concrete and collapsed sections of the building. Although heavy equipment is available, its use has been restricted due to fears of further collapse.

Through narrow cracks, rescuers have been supplying oxygen, water, and food to those trapped. Most of the students are boys aged 12 to 18, studying between grades 7 and 12. Survivors reported that the girls were praying in another section of the building and managed to escape.

Officials said the prayer hall was originally two stories high. Two additional floors had been built without permission. Police concluded that the old foundation could not support the new concrete structure, leading to the collapse.

People’s News Monitoring Service