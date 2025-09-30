Kathmandu, September 30: The Eighteenth Governing Board Meeting of the SAARC Energy Centre (SEC) was held on September 25 and 26 in Islamabad, Pakistan. The meeting, held in hybrid mode, was attended by the Governing Board Members and Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the host country, Pakistan, and the SAARC Secretariat officials.

The chairpersonship of the Governing Board was formally transferred from the outgoing Chair, Bangladesh, to Bhutan. Accordingly, Sonam Tshering, Principal Engineer, Department of Energy, Ministry of Natural Resources, Royal Government of Bhutan, assumed the role of Chair and presided over the meeting.

Addressing on behalf of the Secretary General of SAARC, Waseem Shahzad, Director ETS, SAARC Secretariat emphasized the critical importance of the Governing Board’s continued empowerment and guidance for the Centre. He underscored that the Members’ collective wisdom and strategic vision are absolutely vital to successfully steer the Centre toward the full realization of its mission.

The Chair of the Governing Board, Sonam Tshering, in his address, reaffirmed the mandate entrusted to the SAARC Energy Centre and requested the cooperation of the Member States in navigating this process.

Abdul Rasheed Jokhio, Director of the SEC, presented the budget for 2026, and briefed the Meeting on the program activities undertaken during 2025. He further outlined key challenges encountered and sought the Board’s guidance and endorsement for the proposed program activities for 2026.

The meeting reviewed the program activities undertaken by the Centre over the past year and proposed activities for the Calendar Year 2026. It also reviewed the Reports of the Centre’s audited accounts, prepared by the Joint Audit Team and the proposed Budget for the Fiscal Year 2026.

The Governing Board provided comprehensive recommendations concerning the Centre’s Calendar of Activities, Budget, and other essential operational matters. These recommendations will be duly presented for consideration at the next Programming Committee Meeting. The recommendations are aimed to further enhance the Centre’s strategic initiatives and ensure optimal efficacy in program implementation over the next year.

