Newly announced Kumari Aryatara Shakya is going to assume her position today, (Tuesday, September 30). Preparations have been completed to make the two-and-a-half-year-old virgin girl of the local Itumbahal take her position as Kumari in the Kumari Ghar in the afternoon.

Gautam Shakya, the coordinator of the Kumari Ghar Management Committee, informed that after performing the asanas with special tradition, the new Kumari will visit the Taleju Temple for the darshan of Taleju Bhawani.

According to him, Kumari, who is worshipped as a living goddess, is also considered a symbol of Mahalakshmi. The then king Jayaprakash Malla is said to have established Kumari.

After studying her auspicious birth time, the Kumari Guthi and a Panchanga Jury had selected Aryatara.

Shakya, the coordinator of the Kumari Ghar Management Committee, said that a letter has been sent to recommend the names of all those concerned during the selection of Kumari.

On the day of Kojagrat Purnima, it is customary for the head of the state to visit Kumari.

People’s News Monitoring Service.