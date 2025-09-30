Kathmandu, Sept 30: Nepal has sealed the T20 International series against the West Indies with one game to spare.

In the second match held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Monday, Nepal registered a commanding 90-run victory. This historic win gave Nepal its first-ever bilateral series triumph over a full-member nation.

With back-to-back wins, Nepal now leads the three-match series 2-0, having earlier defeated the West Indies by 19 runs in the opening game.

Chasing Nepal’s target of 174, the West Indies collapsed for just 83 runs in 17.1 overs. Jason Holder scored 21, Ackeem Auguste 17, and Aamir Jangoo 16, while the rest of the batting lineup failed to reach double digits.

For Nepal, Mohammad Adil Alam claimed four wickets, Kushal Bhurtel took three, and Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, and Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi picked one each.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat, Nepal posted 173 for 6 in the allotted 20 overs.

Asif Sheikh top-scored with an unbeaten 68 off 47 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes. Sandeep Jora made 63 off 39 deliveries, including five sixes and three fours, while Mohammad Adil Alam added 11 runs.

Asif and Sandeep built a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket to anchor Nepal’s innings. For the West Indies, captain Akeal Hosein and Kyle Mayers took two wickets each, while Jadeja Blades claimed one.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Tuesday.

