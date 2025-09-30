Kathmandu: Meteorologists have warned of a chance of ‘heavy’ rainfall in the coming days. Dr. Binod Pokharel, Associate Professor of Water and Meteorological Sciences at Tribhuvan University, said there is a high possibility of “intense” rainfall similar to last year’s Ashwin (October) rains.

“Let’s hope the forecast proves wrong,” he wrote on Facebook Tuesday morning (Ashwin 14), “but there is a high chance of severe rainfall like last year.”

He indicated that the country could experience heavy rainfall between October 3 and 7 (Ashwin 17–21). According to him, three weather models are currently predicting heavy rainfall during this period. He had earlier raised a similar warning.

“From tomorrow (Ashwin 15), light to moderate rain is expected, and from Thursday night (Ashwin 16), heavy rainfall will likely begin in eastern Nepal,” he added.

He also cautioned people to be particularly careful if traveling after the Dashain Tika celebrations, noting that heavy rain may continue for three to four days. He suggested the possibility of a wet Dashain.

Meteorologist Dr. Dharmaraj Upreti also indicated that from the day after Dashain Tika (Ashwin 17), a system is likely to bring heavy rainfall to eastern Nepal.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters in 24 hours is considered ‘heavy,’ 10 to 50 millimeters is ‘moderate,’ and up to 10 millimeters is ‘light.’ Rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters in 24 hours is classified as ‘very heavy,’ and more than 200 millimeters in a day is considered ‘extremely heavy.’

Last year, from Ashwin 10 to 13, the country experienced severe rainfall, with some areas recording ‘record-breaking’ precipitation. Many regions, including Kathmandu, suffered significant damage from floods and landslides.

–– People’s News Monitoring Service