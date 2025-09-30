Kathmandu, September 30: Due to the Indian obstruction, the construction of the postal highway in Kanchanpur has been stopped.



About 700 meters of the postal highway road section near the Nepal-India border pillar number 38 in Belauri Municipality-8 was contracted in 2073 / 74, but due to Indian obstacles, the work has not been able to move forward.



According to Municipality chief Potilal Chaudhary, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has been obstructing the construction of the road on the basis of the East Strip map on the Indian side.



He said that the Indian side was blocking the road inside the border area. According to him, Nepalis have been enjoying the land belonging to Nepali landowners from 50 meters to 300 meters on the south side of the road section for years.



Chaudhary said that the Prime Minister has been informed through a letter to take necessary steps for the construction of the road.

People’s News Monitoring Service.