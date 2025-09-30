Kathmandu, Sept 30: The Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, has been unable to extract DNA samples from the seven bodies found burned to death during the ‘Gen Z’ protests on Bhadra 23 and 24.

Dr. Gopal Chaudhary, head of the hospital’s forensic department, said the bodies were reduced to skeletons and ashes, making DNA sampling impossible.

“Only skeletons and ashes remain of the seven bodies. The ashes are stored in the hospital in separate containers. We could not collect samples for DNA testing. Now, the police technical team will come and take a look,” Dr. Chaudhary said.

According to the doctors, DNA samples must be matched with family members of the deceased.

Police reported that the total number of deaths across the country during the protests has reached 76. All the other deceased, except for these seven, have been identified and cremated.

People’s News Monitoring Service