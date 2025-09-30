Kathmandu, September 30: Today, the eighth of the Dasain festival is being observed by worshipping Goddess Durga, Mahagauri, as a powerful goddess who destroys sins. According to classical belief, her worship not only eliminates accumulated sins from the past but is also believed to prevent future suffering and misfortune.

Mahagauri is described as a goddess of fair complexion, adorned in white clothes and ornaments, seated on a bull, and possessing four hands. In her right hands, she holds the gesture of fearlessness (Abhaya Mudra) and a trident, while in her left hands she carries a drum (Damru) and the boon-giving gesture (Varada Mudra). Because her appearance is calm, fair, and pure, she is called “Gauri.”

According to the Shiv Purana, from her childhood Parvati (Mahagauri) performed rigorous penance to obtain Lord Shiva as her husband. Due to the austerities, her body had turned dark, but after Shiva bathed her with the holy water of the Ganga, she became fair. From then on, she came to be known as Mahagauri.

On this day, three types of worship—Sattvic, Rajasic, and Tamasic—are performed. In Sattvic worship, rituals are performed with water, sandalwood, rice grains, and sixteen ceremonial offerings. In Rajasic worship, animal sacrifices and liquor offerings are made, while in Tamasic worship, violent forms of sacrifice are carried out.

In the Kathmandu Valley, special rituals and sacrifices are performed today at Shakti Peeths such as Guhyeshwari, Maitidevi, Kalikasthan, Bhadrakali, Naxal Bhagawati, Shobha Bhagawati, Bijeshwari, Indrayani, Raktashali, Bajrayogini, Sankata, Vajra Barahi, Dakshinkali, Chamunda, Sundarimai, and others.

Outside the Valley, large crowds gather at temples such as Manakamana in Gorkha, Gahwamai in Parsa, Chinnamasta Bhagawati in Saptari, Rajdevi in Dhanusha, Ugratara in Dadeldhura, Chandeshwari in Kavre, Palchok Bhagawati in Sindhupalchok, Kalinchok in Dolakha, among others.

Those who do not offer animal sacrifices provide symbolic offerings such as cucumber, bottle gourd, pumpkin, radish, or coconut instead.

On this day, there is also a tradition of cleaning weapons, tools, and vehicles and placing them at the goddess’s shrine for worship. These instruments are revered as sacred possessions of the goddess and worshipped accordingly.

People’s News Monitoring Service.