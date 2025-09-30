By Rabi Raj Thapa



Who plans our destiny? Big and powerful forces, not necessarily domestic. Has the day of Nepali deciding Nepali people gone?

When children get spoiled, there is a chance of improvement and rehabilitation. But when old people conspire, corrupt and get power drunk, the only way to stop them is to clear them out of the way.

But to replace one group's old corrupt conspirator with another does not solve the problem either.



One big failure of Gen-Z is that they replaced one group of corrupt trio septuagenarians with another group of septuagenarians who started to conspire and spoil the whole spirit of the Gen-Z revolution.

The second failure is that Gen-Z puts all non-Gen-Zs in one basket. Many non-Gen-Zs also have the same contempt and hatred for these corrupt leaders and the monstrous system and apparatus they have created.

One of the main instigators and actors of the French Revolution, Marat opined, “masses don’t make a revolution (a success), only leaders do”. Mobs like Gen-Z serve a useful purpose: they can be manipulated to fulfil a political need as a pressure group for demonstrations or sporadic bouts of terrorism, a technique quite cleverly exploited.

It is amazing that all those people who saw such a great change in one week that took past revolutionaries years and months. But the most inhuman part is the dinner and banquet at President Ramchandra Paudyal’s Presidential Palace, where the New PM Sushila Kalki, along with all national high levels were wining and dining to celebrate Constitution Day while, at the same time, so many parents of killed and injured Gen-Z youths by police bullets were crying, groaning in pain different hospital and trauma centers. Today’s leaders hardly care for Gen-Z's dreams and aspirations. Their only care is to send more Nepalis abroad so that they can extract remittance and celebrate their constitution days like that.

However, Gen-Z boys and girls' protest and revolution are unprecedented and historic. But they cannot go long without able and national patriotic leaders. Without their support and best wishes of non-Gen-Zs, the Gen-Z movement will just remain half-cooked. Today, GenZ must be cautious and aware of picked-up deep-state leaders sponsored by foreign powers and foreign proxy players. Just look at their ambition to their leap-frog ambitions of NGO-runners and mayors of a small town to be rulers, that is only possible in the Nepal Republic. It may look amazing and absurd for some, but it may be actually shocking and horrifying for too many.

George Soros is not a new name to many Nepali and the people of third-world countries. What prompted US President Donald Trump to quote 20 million US dollars for Fiscal Federalism in Nepal and 19 million for biodiversity conservation in Nepal? Why did he say, “This is all fraud.”? Who were the people and institutions that received those funds, and what did they do with that much money? Place the same question to INGOs, NGOs like those of George Soros and Barbara Adams. They can only be nuts.

Whatever may be the cause and effect, the Gen-Z movement is a great relief and soothing news to many elderly Nepali people to see hundreds and thousands of Gen-Z youth who are ready to do and die for Nepal and Nepali cause. Now, all they need is good leadership along with the "Three Ps" – i.e. patience and perseverance and prudence. Now, what is also necessary is the synergy to bridge Gen-Z with all citizens to bring all nationalists and patriots together.

This festive season is a time to differentiate and distinguish between the divine vs devil forces – their divine and devilish tendencies - Daivi and Aasuri Pravittees.

Therefore, let us pray Durga Bhabani Bless and Protect all Nepali from all Ashuras and their Aasuri Pravittees residing all over the world.