Kathmandu, September 30: Five and a half lakh people have left the federal capital Kathmandu after the beginning of the Dasain festival. According to the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office, 5,53,261 people have left the Kathmandu Valley from Ghatasthapana till this morning.



Chief of the Office and Senior Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari informed that more traffic police have been deployed at different highway passes and parking lots as the pressure of passengers leaving Kathmandu has increased.



He said, "Help desks, vehicle monitoring teams and emergency rescue teams are also active for the ease and safety of passengers. Traffic police are on the road 24 hours a day. "



In addition, 285,308 people have entered the Kathmandu Valley through 72,041 vehicles during this period.

People’s News Monitoring Service.