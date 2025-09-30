Kathmandu: A Chinese court has sentenced 11 members of a mafia family to death for running a scam center in Myanmar, according to state media reports.

Dozens of other members of the family were also found involved in criminal activities, with many receiving long prison terms.

The Ming family was associated with one of the four ethnic groups that controlled Laukkai, a quiet border town in Myanmar near the Chinese frontier. They had turned the town into a hub for gambling, drugs, and fraud.

Myanmar launched a crackdown against them in 2023, arresting several family members and handing them over to Chinese authorities.

On Monday, a court in the northern Chinese city of Wenzhou sentenced a total of 39 family members, state broadcaster CCTV reported

