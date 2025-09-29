Kathmandu, September 29: The commission formed to investigate the incidents during the Gen-Z protests will take statements from former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak after the Dashain festival.

The commission, led by former Justice Gauri Bahadur Karki, had earlier decided to suspend the passports of both leaders, along with former Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi, former Chief of the National Investigation Department Hutaraj Thapa, and then Kathmandu Chief District Officer Chhabilal Rijal, thereby banning them from traveling abroad.

The commission has also issued a directive requiring them to seek permission even if they need to leave the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the commission, they will be held accountable and their statements will be recorded in connection with the suppression of the Gen-Z movement on September 8 and 9 (Bhadra 23 and 24).

The commission stated that since they may need to be called at any time during the investigation, foreign travel has been restricted and mandatory approval is required to leave the capital.

People’s News Monitoring Service.