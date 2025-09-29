Kathmandu, Sept 29- President Ramchandra Paudel has urged that the upcoming elections take place as scheduled and stressed the importance of maintaining the continuity of parliament and government afterwards. He conveyed this message on the occasion of Bada Dashain 2082.

“Let the elections proceed on time. I appeal to everyone to stay calm and provide the necessary support to ensure that the parliament and government, chosen by the people, can address the nation’s challenges, provide timely relief in the current situation, and work for the welfare of all citizens. May Goddess Durga grant strength to achieve this,” President Paudel stated.

After the Gen Z protests on September 8–9, former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned. No new government could be formed in the House of Representatives, leading to the establishment of an interim government under former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. Acting on the interim government’s advice, President Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on September 12. The next elections are now scheduled for March 5, 2026.

In this context, President Paudel appealed to all to ensure the elections occur on time and to support the continuity of the nation’s political institutions. He also wished for peace, stability, effective governance, and prosperity for the country.

He emphasized that managing the extraordinary situation, addressing human losses, and repairing damages across government, institutional, and private sectors requires cooperation from everyone.

President Paudel added that celebrating Dashain properly will strengthen national unity and deepen respect and love for the nation. He concluded by wishing that Bada Dashain 2082 brings joy, enthusiasm, and positive energy to all.

